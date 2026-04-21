3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Became Successful Over a Year After They Were Released

As an artist, when you release a song, you want nothing more than to see it find an audience. If that means millions of people enjoy the work, then all the better. When you release a single, you want everyone to hear it, and you want it to rise up the Billboard charts. But while that happens for some, at other times a song never finds its fans. Or sometimes a song may take years to catch on. Here below, we wanted to highlight several tracks that succeeded after a slow burn. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that found success more than a year after release.

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“Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto (Single, 1961)

This song showcases otherworldly vocals. If you were to collect a number of songs and send them to space today, this track might just have to be included. It provides a window into the human soul in a way that few songs can. Originally released in 1961 in Japan, the offering by Kyu Sakamoto ended up hitting the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 some two years later in 1963. At the time, Sakamoto’s recording became one of the best-selling singles ever, moving more than 13 million copies. The tune was also later covered in 1995 by the group 4 P.M.

“Get Together” by The Youngbloods from ‘The Youngbloods’ (1967)

While this track was originally written by Chet Powers for his band Quicksilver Messenger Service in the middle of the 1960s, The Youngbloods later covered the track for their 1967 self-titled LP. But even after that, the tune took another two years to peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 5, doing so in 1969. What took so long? Well, perhaps the vibe of the world had to change. In many ways, this track just sounds like the end of an era. It’s wistful and melancholic—better suited for 1969 than the middle of the decade.

“In The Year 2525” by Zager And Evans (Single, 1968)

The story behind this futuristic song has several twists and turns. Originally, it was written in 1964 by Rick Evans. Some four years later, Evans and partner Denny Zager released the offering on the small Truth Records outlet. But the single’s story doesn’t end there. A year later, RCA Records picked up the composition and released it on their own, giving the track a wider net. Finally, that reissue hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July of 1969. This just goes to show—don’t ever give up on your dreams. Even if they take some time.

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