3 One-Hit Wonders From 1983 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

Some songs just last through the ages. The composers who created them knew what they were doing. They landed on a few perfect parts, and they put them together to make a track that enjoyed success in the moment and staying power over the decades. But what makes a song really last? Of course, there are many reasons. But we wanted to dive into one very specific idea below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1983 with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls from ‘Success’ (1983)

Sometimes songs need to be silly. That’s what The Weather Girls figured out on this track from 1983. It’s funny, just months before, Leonard Cohen released his now-famous song “Hallelujah”, which is known for its deep poeticism. But on this offering from The Weather Girls, the word sounds much different. It’s not a deep prayer to the gods, it’s an exuberant exasperation. Finally something interesting has happened! Men are falling from the sky! It’s a fun, goofy idea. But it’s put to melody so well that we still sing it today.

“(There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me” by Naked Eyes from ‘Burning Bridges’ (1983)

This is a song you can hear in your head when you simply read the title. The words and melodies from Naked Eyes tumble through your mind so effortlessly and easily. Of course, that’s the mark of a good songwriter. There are so many tracks out there in the world today. Billions and billions. It almost seems impossible that a person could write one that sticks in your mind like your phone number or your childhood address. And yet, here it is.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello from ‘Bossa Nova Hotel’ (1983)

If you ever want to get your feet flying on the dance floor, put this tune on. It’s like an energy drink for your ankles, arches, and toes. Michael Sembello landed on a perfect sonic equation when he put this tune together. Not only does the offering sound manic, with its quick tempos and high-speed lyrics, but it gets each of its listeners to act like wild people, too. The song’s rhythms and melodies get in our bones and stay there for just over four minutes.

Photo by Ron Wolfson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images