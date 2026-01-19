3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Had Enough “It” Factor To Become Superstars

One-hit wonders come and go, but some one-hit wonders (especially from the 1970s) deserved way more than just one hit. In fact, the following three bands and musicians all had the “it” factor to become megastars. For some reason, the charts just didn’t reflect their talents and appeal. Let’s dive into a few 1970s one-hit wonders who deserved to become superstars, shall we?

Minnie Riperton

For as long as I write lists like these, I will always include Minnie Riperton. She had an incredible voice, was an icon in the world of soul music, and deserved so many more charting hits than she was given in the 60s and 70s. We lost her far too young at the age of 31 in 1979. And I can’t help but think she would have scored even bigger hits if she had more time. “Lovin’ You” was her sole claim to fame. That lovely lullaby peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She would never reach the Top 40 on that chart again. Which is insane to me, because her debut single “Les Fleurs” didn’t chart at all. And yet, it is still one of the greatest songs of the era. In my opinion, at least.

Redbone

Redbone was such a cool band, and they deserved to be superstars instead of one-hit wonders. They’re still technically still a band today, though only one original member (Pat Vegas) remains. During their commercial peak in the 1970s, this swamp rock outfit was made up of Mexican and Native American musicians, and their culture was heavily reflected in their music and stage presence. There really wasn’t a band out there quite like them. And yet, their only major hit was “Come And Get Your Love”, a 1974 disco rock classic that peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100. That song would be their only Top 20 hit on the chart.

Warren Zevon

Warren Zevon gets a lot of love now for his work as a rock singer and songwriter, but back in the day, he had just one substantial hit on the US charts. That hit was “Werewolves Of Lond” from 1978. That comedy rock hit is still memorable among those who were young fans that year, and the song initially peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, Zevon makes it to our list of one-hit wonders from the 1970s who deserved superstardom because, despite his serious talent, he never made it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 again.

