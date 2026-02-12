3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s Who Went by a Single Name

What words stick in your mind with ease? Of course, the answer is always those sharp, almost explosive words that seem to be more movie poster than bit of lexicon. And sometimes a few of our best artists take on those volcanic names as their stage monikers.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three occasions when that was the case—a trio of times when smart performers chose neon-bright names to use in order to connect with their audiences. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s known by a single name.

“D.O.A.” by Bloodrock from ‘Bloodrock 2’ (1970)

Bloodrock. What kind of a name is Bloodrock? Well, already, we’re intrigued. Is it inspired by rock music from family members? Is it the rocks and stones splattered with blood after war? Tell us more! Well, when we put on this song from the band Bloodrock, we are transported to another time and age. It’s like we’re in the halls of some dark, dank castle. Whatever this is all about, we know it’s going to be something wild. Why? Because of the band’s seemingly gruesome moniker, of course.

“Precious And Few” by Climax from ‘Climax Featuring Sonny Geraci’ (1971)

We move from the eerie to the upbeat. But what would you expect from a band called Climax? Singer Johnny McCurdy sings about wanting to connect with the object of his affection. He is in love. He yearns. And he hopes for more. And all the while, the horns in the background blare. It’s the type of romantic ballad that sticks to your ribs and that’s made all the easier thanks to the saucy band moniker, Climax.

“White Lies, Blue Eyes” by Bullet (Single, 1971)

From the jump, this song climbs into your heart. The rhythm of the track is undeniable. It pierces you—yes, just like a bullet might. Of course, the track expresses a bit of a paradox. The eyes of another draw you in, but their behavior is deplorable. What do you do? Well, as you figure it out, you can put on this track from this memorably named rock group.

