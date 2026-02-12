4 Country Artists Whose Significant Others Have a Massive Social Media Following

Most country artists fall in love with someone outside of the music business. But as their star power climbs, so does the influence of their romantic partner. These four country artists all have significant others who have a massive social media following, thanks to their own careers.

Jason Aldean

Brittany Kerr tried out for American Idol in 2012 and had already been a dancer for the Charlotte Bobcats, an NBA team. But it wasn’t until she began dating her now-husband, Jason Aldean, that her career really took off.

The two began dating in 2014, tying the knot one year later. Since then, Brittany Aldean has amassed more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She also actively engages with them, showing off make-up tutorials, life as a mother of two (and stepmother of her husband’s two daughters from his first marriage), traveling, and more.

In 2025, Brittany Aldean made her singing debut with her husband, joining him on “Easier Gone“. She also stars in the video for his “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” single.

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, has an impressive 2.7 million followers on Instagram, plus more than 315,000 on Facebook. Although Akins isn’t a frequent poster, Rhett often jokes that his fans like her more than him.

Rhett sings about his wife’s fame in his 2018 “Life Changes” single. The song says, “And now she got her own set of fans / She got a blue check mark by her Instagram / And I wrote a little song about holdin’ her hand / And now everybody wanna die happy now.”

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll credits his wife, Bunnie Xo, with saving his life, in more ways than one. The singer has been very vocal in his praise of her, which is likely why fans gravitate towards her social media pages.

Bunnie Xo also created her own Dumb Blonde podcast, which quickly became one of the most successful podcasts. Bunnie Xo has more than eight million TikTok followers, plus over two million on Instagram. People may have gotten to know her at first because of her husband, but she works hard to create original content on her own.

Luke Combs

When Nicole Hocking began dating Luke Combs, he was far from a successful singer-songwriter. But in the years since, he went on to become one of country music’s biggest superstars.

Now Nicole Combs, after getting married in 2020, the proud wife and mother has also created her own community on social media. She has over a million followers on Instagram, and often speaks directly to her followers. Although Nicole Combs and her husband decline to show their children’s faces on social media, she still shares plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at their life away from the stage.