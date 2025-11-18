3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Hit No. 1 (and Blew Everyone Away)

Sometimes, one-hit wonders will defy the odds and not only reach the Top 40, but the No. 1 spot on a major Billboard chart. That was the case for the following one-hit wonders of the 1980s. And I bet you know each of them by heart, even if you weren’t alive when they debuted. Let’s take a look!

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

This 1982 new wave jam might just be the most well-known and memorable of all one-hit wonders of the 1980s. Though, that’s really up to personal opinion. Either way, it’s hard to argue against “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners being an addictive and beautiful piece of work. This song hit No. 1 on many global charts, from the Billboard Hot 100 to the UK Singles chart.

Unfortunately, Dexys Midnight Runners couldn’t quite break through on the US charts. “Come On Eileen” remains their only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100.

“We Are The World” by USA For Africa

USA For Africa was a short-lived supergroup that produced the song “We Are The World” in 1985 to benefit charity, namely to raise money for the then-ongoing famine in Ethiopia. While each member of this outfit would never be considered a one-hit wonder, the group as a whole would be considered such. This song was the group’s only major hit (and only song, period).

The gospel-leaning pop jam “We Are The World” hit No. 1 in dozens of countries, from the US to the UK to almost everywhere in Europe and South America. And the list of talent on this song is insane. Quincy Jones conducted the recording, with artists like Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Cyndi Lauper, Bob Dylan, and others contributing to the song.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello

Remember the 1983 movie Flashdance? Even if you never saw it, you probably remember this synth-pop song by Michael Sembello. Originally, this song was supposed to make it to a 1980 horror film of the same new, but it was rewritten for Flashdance instead. And what a high-energy, very 1980s song it is! “Maniac” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, plus two mainstream charts in Canada.

It’s a shame that this song made it to our list of one-hit wonders 1980s, because Michael Sembello is really a talented musician. And yet, “Maniac” remains his only Top 30 hit on the Hot 100 and his only Certified Gold hit across the board.

