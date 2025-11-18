On This Day in 1978, the Pop-Rock Piano Maestro of the 21st Century Scored His First Ever No. 1 Album

There is no denying that Billy Joel is one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century. Now, you may not like his stuff, but you can’t disagree with the man’s three No. 1 hits, four No. 1 albums, six Grammy Awards, as well as his generational anthems such as “Piano Man” and “Just The Way You Are”. While he might disagree, Joel had an ideal career, and on this day, November 18, 1978, he continued to do so, as pop-rock piano maestro scored his first-ever No. 1 album.

Prior to 1978, Billy Joel released notable albums such as Piano Man, Turnstiles, and The Stranger. The last of the three was the album that made him a global success, but it did not peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Instead, it peaked at No. 2 on the chart, and a year later, Joel would go on to score his first-ever No. 1 album on the chart with his sixth studio album, 52nd Street.

The Day Billy Joel Received the Credit He Deserved

Released in October of 1978, Billy Joel’s 52nd Street peaked at No. 1 weeks later on the most popular chart in the world, the Billboard 200. Prior to the release and the chart success of this album, Joel had scored success with The Stranger, “Piano Man”, “Just The Way You Are”, and “The Entertainer”. However, when 52nd Street was released, Joel’s career took off because the album and a few of its singles were hugely successful.

Obviously, the album itself was a home run, but so were a few of its singles. In particular, the most successful singles from the album were “My Life” and “Big Shot”. Both of which reached the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, Joel’s album won him the Grammy for Album of the Year in 1978.

Billy Joel’s rise to the top did not happen overnight. Rather, it took him roughly seven years to become one of the biggest stars in the world, and it started after he released his debut solo album Cold Spring Harbor in 1971. While The Stranger and 52nd Street are the two albums that put Billy Joel on the global map, they are far from the only albums that showcase Joel’s talent. Not to undermine the accomplishment achieved on this day, but there is much more Billy Joel to discover that predates his first No. 1 album.

