3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Make Us Ask Someone To Dance

Sometimes you’ve just got to cut a rug. There is an energy running through you and you’ve got to get it out on the dance floor. We understand. But, as they say, it takes two to tango. Not only do you need the urge to dance but you need a partner to do it with, too.

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That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to showcase three songs from back in the day that inspire you to reach out and find a dance partner. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that make us ask someone to dance.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello from ‘Bossa Nova Hotel’ (1983)

When it comes to this tune, it’s all about the chorus. Sure, the music revs you up, but then you hear Michael Sembello sing about going a bit mad. We all want to be a little crazy on the dance floor every now and then. And the subject of this song gets that, too. Sembello describes the maniac on the floor and how she’s never danced quite like this before. We all want that feeling!

“(There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me” by Naked Eyes from ‘Burning Bridges’ (1982)

When you hear this song, your imagination immediately starts to churn. The track about reminders is reminding you to remember the one your heart adores. The affection you have for that person is real and it’s important. But in order to express that in movement, music is key. And that’s exactly where Naked Eyes and their hit 1982 offering come in. Originally written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David and performed by Lou Johnson in 1964, this song heard through a 1980s filter is simply chef’s kiss.

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina And The Waves from ‘Walking On Sunshine’ (1985)

Not only can you walk on sunshine when you hear this 1985 offering, but you can also dance as if your feet are touching the golden rays of light, too. This song from the middle of the decade is one of those you can hear in your head as soon as you read the title. It unfurls in your mind like the yellow brick road. Suddenly, you’re jitterbugging around the room, hand extended, asking your future partner for a few moves to share.

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