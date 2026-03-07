The Huey Lewis Hit That Showed He Could Score With the Slow Stuff

Artists who possessed the ability to deliver uptempo hits were a dime a dozen in the 80s. The ones that set themselves apart showed that they could slow things down every now and again and still get it done.

Videos by American Songwriter

Huey Lewis And The News ran the risk of being labeled as one-trick ponies based on their first batch of hit singles. But then they dialed it back and came up with a gem in “If This Is It”.

Huey’s Highlights

Most of the musical world was headed in the same, electronics-driven direction in the early 80s. Huey Lewis And The News set themselves apart from the pack by relying on an R&B-driven style of pop. But it took them a while to get a foothold in the mainstream.

Their self-titled 1980 album sold very little, and the singles they released from the LP sank without a trace. Up against the wall on their sophomore album (Picture This) in 1982, they broke through with “Do You Believe In Love”, a song written by Mutt Lange that showed off the band’s soulful strut.

Lewis and company elevated to another level with the Sports album, released late in 1983. Three straight Top 10 singles poured forth from the record. All those songs featured fast tempos and more of a rock edge. Could the band score with something different?

A Decisive “If”

Johnny Colla, who played guitar and saxophone for the News, wrote the music for “If This Is It”. When Lewis heard the track, he liked what Colla had done. But he struggled initially to write the lyrics because the musical feel lingered somewhere between happy and sad.

One day on the tour bus, he came up with the idea all at once. He’d write a song about that moment when two people have to decide whether they’ll continue with their relationship or give it up. The lyrics came pouring forth in a hurry.

It’s fair to wonder if the News ever thought that “If This Is It” would get a chance as a single. After all, it was the fourth song from the album to be chosen as such. And it likely wouldn’t have received its opportunity were it not for the excellent performance of its predecessors. Nonetheless, the softer side of Lewis and the band immediately charmed audiences. “If This Is It” rose to No. 6 in 1984.

Behind the Lyrics of “If This Is It”

The narrator of “If This Is It” feels he’s being strung along by his girl. “I heard you say, ‘Tell him I’m not home,” he explains about what happens when he tries to call. Even when he gets ahold of her, avoidance is her strategy. “Now you’re pretending’,” Lewis sings. “That’s it’s not ending/You’ll say anything to avoid a fight.”

The guy, meanwhile, wants to lay it all on the line. “I’d rather leave/Than never believe,” he insists. In the chorus, he asks for a clear answer. “If this ain’t love,” Lewis bellows. “You better let me go.”

With “If This Is It”, Huey Lewis And The News proved that they had another weapon in their arsenal. It would be the first of several successful ballads from this legendary band.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns