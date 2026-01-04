3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Are Perfect for Karaoke

It would be worth the time of a university like Harvard or Princeton to look back 30 years ago and dissect the culture of the 1990s. More specifically, it would be interesting to find out how and why the tastes of music fans during that decade were so diverse, so eclectic. During the 90s, prominent genres like rap, grunge, alt rock, electronic, metal, and more all thrived. As a result, the time period is a perfect one to draw from when it comes to karaoke choices. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that are practically tailor-made for your next karaoke night.

“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1990)

There is something about the performance of this song by EMF that makes it a tremendous offering for you to perform, yourself, at your favorite dive. That cool and composed style, that breathy vibe. It’s all so seductive as a singer. And then… the chorus hits. “You’re unbelievable!” What a true joy to bring to life on a random Tuesday night! “Unbelievable” by EMF might be just one of the most singable one-hit wonders of the 1990s.

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1993)

This is a song that, for whatever reason, sticks in people’s minds. Kudos to songwriter Linda Perry and the rest of the crew, because “What’s Up?” is one of those tracks that continues to live on in our heads and in movies and television shows, too. It’s the vocal performance, the chorus, the lyrics, the acoustic guitars—it’s all so addictive. Even if you hear it playing in the other room, you just start to sing along.

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua from ‘Aquarium’ (1997)

Thanks to the hit movie a few years ago, this song has enjoyed a bit of a rejuvenation recently. But it’s not as if we forgot what this song was all about. The subversive ode to that familiar plastic figure from Aqua was a giant hit in the 90s. Now, relive that feeling in 2025 and beyond. Succumb to the power of pink!

