3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Young People Still Listen to Today

Maybe I’m biased since I’m a 90s kid, but I think the 1990s were the best years for one-hit wonders. So many solitary jams made it to the airwaves just before the internet became a “thing,” and some of those hits still have enduring listening power today. Let’s look at a few one-hit wonders from the 1990s that younger generations have rediscovered and love just as much as we old folks did.

“Loser” by Beck

Beck being a one-hit wonder just doesn’t sound right. However, technically, it’s true. This singer/songwriter, best known for his experimental, lo-fi tunes from the 1990s, only has one Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song “Loser” from 1994. That song peaked at No. 10 on the coveted chart, and I bet you’ll recognize it within just a few seconds of listening to it. This alt-rock hip-hop tune still goes so hard today, and I hear it on occasion on social media from surprisingly young people. Beck really is timeless.

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

Pop and alternative rock merge in this hit song from 1998. “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer just feels like a warm coffee house in the 90s, being young and falling into puppy love, and whimsigoth aesthetics. And a lot of listeners vibed with it back in the day. This song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and hit the Top 10 just about everywhere else around the globe. And, unsurprisingly, this song has made its way to young listeners through social media platforms like TikTok in recent years. What is surprising, though, is that Sixpence None The Richer never had another Top 30 hit on the Hot 100 again.

“Steal My Sunshine” by Len

This indie-pop jam from 1999 marked the end of the decade, century, and era of alternative pop that has yet to be revived in the decades since. However, this song might be what revives alt-pop, as it has been making the rounds on social media among young listeners. This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 1990s is none other than “Steal My Sunshine” by Canadian outfit Len. And, very surprisingly, this group never hit the Hot 100 again after “Steal My Sunshine” peaked at No. 9.

