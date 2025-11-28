3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s Who Deserve More Love for Their Other Songs

When you listen to one-hit wonders, you likely do what most people do—listen to the one song that they’re known for. There is nothing wrong with that, as that is why they have received the title of a one-hit wonder. However, despite their other songs not being as successful, one-hit wonders often have a richer catalog than people think. That being said, here are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s who deserve more love for their other songs.

4 Non Blondes

The 4 Non Blondes‘ claim to fame came is their 1993 single, “What’s Up?”. Released in March of that year, the single went on to peak at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, in 2025, that song saw a slight resurgence thanks to it going viral on social media. Regardless, this is the only song by the 4 Non Blondes that the masses really know.

Other than “What’s Up?”, the songs by the 1990s band we urge you to listen to are “Superfly”, “Train”, “In My Dreams”, and “Drifting”. Due to its nostalgic appeal, you may not like these songs better than their career-defining, staple track. Although just by listening to them, you’ll know these four musicians amounted to far more than just one great song.

The Verve

In the United Kingdom, The Verve were not a one-hit wonder, but that is not the case in the States. The only track of The Verve’s to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Bitter Sweet Symphony”, which peaked at No. 12 on the chart. However, these guys have a handful of other songs in their arsenal that are well worth a listen.

If you feel so inclined to check out the rest of The Verve’s catalog, we’d suggest you start with these songs: “Lucky Man”, “The Drugs Don’t Work”, “This Is Music”, “History”, and “Velvet Morning”. If you are someone who didn’t give them the time of day, one of these songs will make you regret that. But, hey, now you are just making up for lost time.

New Radicals

The New Radicals‘ legacy as a true one-hit wonder is a bit more complicated than most, given the success of Gregg Alexander’s career as a hit songwriter. However, more often than not, the group is defined as such since their only major single was the 1998 track, “You Get What You Give”. Which, following its release, peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Aside from “You Get What You Give”, other New Radicals songs you should check out include “Crying Like A Church On Monday”, “Gotta Stay High”, “Someday We’ll Know”, and “Technicolor Lover”. Popular to contrary to belief, their whole album, Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too, deserves a start-to-finish listen. To us, the New Radicals are one of the most underrated “one-hit wonders” of the 1990s.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc