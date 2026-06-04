Shania Twain’s Life Story Is Headed to the Big Screen in New Biopic

After selling over 100 million albums and becoming the “Queen of Country Pop,” Shania Twain is getting the Hollywood treatment with a new biopic in development. In recent years, there has been a major push by Hollywood to immortalize singers with their own biopic. There was a biopic about Elton John, Queen, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen. Now, Twain will join that growing list, with the country music icon not only inspiring the project but also landing a producer credit.

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According to Deadline, the new biopic was optioned by Sony Pictures with Leah McKendrick attached as the director. Discussing her excitement about the project, the director insisted, “Long before I was making movies, I was shooting Shania music videos in my bedroom. This wild-hearted force of a woman means so much to me – and the world.”

Still processing the excitement, McKendrick was ready to get to work. “It is a surreal dream come true to get to bring her trailblazing, gut-punching, awe-inspiring story to the screen (and ride horses and eat pasta in the process!) I am honored. I am humbled. Let’s go, girls.”

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Shania Twain Highlights Her Past With ‘Little Miss Twain’

With the film still in pre-production, neither Sony nor Twain revealed any details about the plot. Having spent more than four decades in country music, the writers had more than enough material to work with.

Aside from her work in Hollywood, Twain also promoted her upcoming album, Little Miss Twain. Considering the album a reflection of her childhood, the country star saw it as a celebration. “I’m turning 60 and I feel good and I’ve got to celebrate that. I’m grateful to have made it this far. So I was celebrating that with all of the Queen of Me music. But who makes you who you become basically. I had never shared that with the fans before.”

While Twain’s past wasn’t without hurdles and hurt, she approached her story through a different lens. “It was really fun to revisit the past with a really great and positive outlook.”

Although fans will have to wait for more details about the biopic, Twain’s involvement as a producer suggests the film will closely reflect her journey. Between the upcoming movie and new music, the country icon continues to celebrate her past while shaping the future.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)