Fan-Favorite Country Music Festival Announces Return After Two-Year Hiatus

When it comes to country music festivals, most fans know the big ones—the CMA Fest, Stagecoach, Carolina Country Music Fest, and Country Thunder. But between those massive lineups are hundreds of country music festivals that might not get a great deal of attention, like the GoldenSky Country Music Festival. Announcing its return to Sacramento after a two-year hiatus, the organizers hoped to extend the festival’s relationship with the city until 2029.

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Throughout the years of the GoldenSky Country Music Festival, the organizers welcomed top names like Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Megan Moroney. But at the same time, the festival noticed a growing trend. With more and more country music events scheduled, GoldenSky had a problem booking bigger names.

Canceling the festival, GoldenSky used the time away from the spotlight to reimagine the event. And now, it appears that the festival and Sacramento struck a partnership that will bring country music to the city in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

Sharing his excitement, Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento, said, “These festivals are destination festivals, so they’re bringing people from every state in the U.S., plus 30 different countries around the world.”

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GoldenSky Country Music Festival Gives Fans a Voice

Suggesting that music festivals like Aftershock and GoldenSky could generate a staggering $70 million in revenue for the city, Testa believed that offering a great lineup was the key to success.“If you know it’s coming for multiple years and you have a great experience the first year, chances are you’ll buy tickets early for the next year and the year after that. So really it’s building consistency from an economic standpoint, but it’s also giving the promoter the ability to promote something that has some longevity to it.”

And speaking of lineup, GoldenSky wanted to give fans a voice. With the lineup not being revealed until October, Chamie McCurry, general manager of Danny Wimmer Presents, claimed fans would have a say.

“This summer, we’re going to be sending out a series of survey questions where the fans can really help shape the return of GoldenSky. And we really look forward to getting their input on bringing this festival back and what they loved about the first three years and what they want to see when GoldenSky comes back.”

With fans helping shape the lineup and a long-term agreement in place, GoldenSky hopes its return will be bigger than ever.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)