3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s With Super-Memorable Opening Lines

When a song comes on, and you hear the vocalist begin to speak for the very first time, your ears perk up. You’re experiencing a moment! You have this song in the palm of your hands. And if those first lyrics pop, then you may love it forever. But if they don’t, you may never give this track another chance. That’s how important a song’s opening can be. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s with super-memorable opening lines.

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“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

This song has two beginnings. It opens with spoken word, two girls talking to each other, looking at a woman with a curvaceous body, and decrying it. That part is funny enough and worth our attention. But then, when Mix comes in to boldly declare, “I like big butts / And I cannot lie!“, our eyebrows quickly stand at full attention. Never has anyone been so brash about posteriors before Mix. But in so doing, not only did the Seattle rapper write a hit, but he helped reshape body standards for decades to come.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1992)

Sometimes we think that a great opening line must be bombastic. Like “Baby Got Back”, the words should open our eyes like we just saw an alien landing on Mars. But then again, opening lines can be quite effective if they are simply relatable. Take “No Rain” by Blind Melon as an example. The band’s lead vocalist Shannon Hoon sings, “All I can say is that my life is pretty plain / I like watching the puddles gather rain.” That’s something most of us can relate to. Therefore, when we hear Hoon croon, we feel immediately connected. That’s power!

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

Throughout history, human beings have written likely billions of songs. But perhaps none of them have summed up what it means to be a human being quite like Haddaway. Indeed, on his 1993 track, “What Is Love,” Haddaway opens with a lyric that basically sums up the human condition in a few syllables. He sings, “What is love? / Baby, don’t hurt me.” That’s it. That’s us in a nutshell. Philosophizing about love and hoping not to get our vulnerable hearts hurt. Well done, Haddaway!

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