Philly Sports Success Prompts Bruce Springsteen To Postpone Show

Bruce Springsteen is kind of a big deal. Selling more than 140 million records worldwide throughout his six-decade career, the 20-time Grammy winner and songwriting titan hasn’t slowed down at 76. In March, the “Born in the U.S.A.” crooner embarked on his Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour with special guest Tom Morello. No doubt thousands of Philly fans were looking forward to seeing the Boss take the stage at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next Friday (May 8). However, thanks to unexpected playoff runs by both the NBA’s 76ers and the NHL’s Flyers, they will have to wait a bit longer.

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Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Philly Show

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and the Philadelphia 76ers are still in the mix as they hunt their first title since 1983.

On Saturday, May 2, the Sixers bested the Boston Celtics 109-100 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series, rebounding from a 3-1 series deficit to claim their place in the semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are trying to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive after losing 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

All of this means that Bruce Springsteen takes a backseat to professional sports. The Flyers have home games against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 7 and 9, and the 76ers have home games against the New York Knicks on May 8 and May 10. As a result, the Springsteen concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 30.

All tickets for the original date will remain valid for the new one.

Bruce Springsteen will next take the stage on Tuesday (May 5) in Belmont Park, New York. The rest of his tour includes more stops in New York and Pennsylvania, as well as Cleveland, Ohio, and Boston, Massachusetts.

Initially, the “Dancing in the Dark” singer planned to wrap up with a May 27 show in Washington, D.C. Now, the rescheduled Philly date will mark the tour’s final stop.

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Surprises Minneapolis Crowd With Live Debut of New Song]

Springsteen released “Street of Minneapolis” in January 2026 as part of the national outcry against federal immigration raids. The protest song quickly rose to the top of the iTunes chart.

Featured image by Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Image