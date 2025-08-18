3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Still Sound Fresh Today

There was no shortage of fresh one-hit wonders in the 2000s. And quite a few of those solitary hits are still quite likable and fun today. Let’s look at just three examples, shall we? You might have forgotten about a couple of these tunes, though one of them might still be burned into your brain years later.

“Ice Cream Paint Job” by Dorrough

“Ice Cream Paint Job” by Dorrough was released in 2009 and has been somewhat forgotten over time. In fact, I’d say the whole genre of crunk has been forgotten. So, how about we jog your memory? This song has seen its share of remixes through the years, plus a freestyle from Lil Wayne via No Ceilings.

“Ice Cream Paint Job” by Dorrough was the rapper’s only song to make it to the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 27. The hip-hop subgenre known as crunk more or less died out by the time the 2010s rolled around.

“Headstrong” by Trapt

I don’t know about you, but I feel as though rock music has been on the dry side in the 2020s. Every decade of the last half-century or so has boasted amazing evolutions of rock music, and I hope we find footing in a new subgenre soon. In the meantime, I’ve been looking back at the 2000s iteration of rock music, namely in nu metal. Some might laugh at that era’s offerings, but there’s something so nostalgic about nu metal songs like “Headstrong” by Trapt. I don’t listen to this song often, but when I do, I can feel the Tripp pants manifesting on my body. It’s a classic throwback, and one of the band’s best offerings.

This debut song from Trapt made it to No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart back in 2002. Sadly, the band never made it to the Top 40 on that chart again.

“Shake It” by Metro Station

A lot of people got burned out on this song back in 2007. It was played literally everywhere on repeat. But with a buffer between then and now, I get why this song was such a big deal. It’s solid neon pop music, and one of the most memorable and fresh one-hit wonders of the late 2000s. I could see this song doing well if it were released today.

Metro Station’s time in the spotlight was unfortunately brief, as “Shake It” was their only song to make it to the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

