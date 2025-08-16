4 Stellar Albums From the 2000s I Bet You Forgot About

The 2000s feel like a lifetime ago, but the music we got to enjoy during that decade still sounds fresh and nostalgic all at once today. Considering so much good music came out during that decade, it’s not shocking that a lot of solid work has been more or less forgotten today. Let’s take a look at a few killer 2000s albums across genres that many listeners have forgotten about, but should revisit ASAP.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Strange House’ by The Horrors (2007)

In the mid-to-late 2000s, a revival of sorts was happening in the garage rock world. Not only was garage rock coming back in style, but so was garage punk, underground goth rock, post-punk, and more. English rock band The Horrors managed to pack elements from all of those genres into their debut album, Strange House, in 2007. And they managed to make the album sound fresh for a new era, too. “Jack The Ripper” and “Sheena Is A Parasite” are essential listening.

‘Original Pirate Material’ by The Streets (2002)

English hip-hop has gone through several evolutions through the years, but the early 2000s were really something special for alternative hip-hop and UK garage. One great work to come out of that era was The Streets’ debut 2002 album, Original Pirate Material. You can hear a lot of US rap influence on this album, but The Streets put together something that definitely doesn’t sound like a carbon copy. “Has It Come To This?” and “Don’t Mug Yourself” are essential listening.

‘Sound Of Silver’ by LCD Soundsystem (2007)

LCD Soundsystem really kicked off in a big way in the 2000s. Sound Of Silver was their sophomore release and the album that really put them on the map. It even nabbed the group a Grammy nomination. If you love dance-punk and electronic indie rock, this is the album to really dive into from start to finish.

‘Manners’ by Passion Pit (2009)

In my opinion, nothing screams “2000s albums” quite like this release from electropop outfit Passion Pit. Manners is the group’s debut album, and even if you haven’t listened to this album in full, you definitely remember “Sleepyhead”. It was the song of the year, more or less. But the whole of the album is really a treat, especially underrated tracks like “Little Secrets” and “The Reeling”.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images