New Book Details Brian Wilson’s Regret Over the Beach Boys’ Biggest Hit

The “tortured artist” trope exists for a reason, and Brian Wilson fulfilled it. While writing hits typically associated with sun-drenched skies and glistening ocean waves, the Beach Boys co-founder was battling the twin beasts of mental health issues and substance abuse problems. In the ’80s, he reconnected with contentious psychologist Eugene Landy, whom Wilson had seen as a patient years earlier. This time, Landy took on a broader role, becoming Wilson’s executive producer, business manager, co-songwriter, and business adviser. Two months after the Grammy winner’s death at age 82, entertainment lawyer John Mason is offering further insight into just how far Landy’s control over Wilson extended.

In his new memoir Crazy Lucky, John Mason acknowledged the double-edged sword that was Eugene Landy’s presence in Brian Wilson’s life. Diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and mild bipolar disorder, the “I Get Around” crooner was in a fragile state when he met the now-disgraced late psychologist.

“Brian couldn’t get up in the morning without somebody getting him up. He couldn’t eat healthily without somebody giving him something healthy to eat,” Mason, who once represented Wilson, told Fox News Digital.

He continued, “So, the good and bad of Dr. Eugene Landy in Brian’s life was that he motivated Brian to become a participant in his own life. But the bad part was that, as time went by and years went by, Dr. Landy expected more and more to replace Brian in the Beach Boys… Brian wasn’t allowed to do anything without a Landy handler being with him.”

In 1988, the Beach Boys scored their first post-Wilson No. 1 hit with “Kokomo,” written for the film Cocktail starring Tom Cruise. At first, Wilson seemed excited when his bandmates approached him about working on the song. However, when he called later in the evening, his tune had changed.

“Was That a Missed Opportunity?

According to Mason, Landy refused to allow Wilson to participate unless he also received a songwriting credit. Unwilling to make that concession, Carl Wilson, Mike Love, and Bruce Johnson proceeded to write “Kokomo” without their frontman.

“When he heard it, and when I heard it, we went, ‘Oh my gosh, was that a missed opportunity?’” Mason said.

While Brian Wilson reportedly regretted missing out on “Kokomo,” he apparently harbored no reservations about his partnership with Landy.

“I don’t regret it. I loved the guy—he saved me,” Wilson said during a 2002 interview.

