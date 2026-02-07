3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2020s That Still Get Me out of Bed

Occasionally, you need a little something extra to help you get out of bed in the morning. Like music! The right song, the right vocal performance, or the right music can light you up and make you feel 1,000 pounds lighter. Suddenly, you’re ready to start your day!

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from the recent past that help inspire us to open our eyes (and ears) and jump-start the morning. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2020s that still get me out of bed.

“Rich Men North Of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony (Single, 2023)

In 2023, millions of people asked the same question, “Who is Oliver Anthony?” Well, they soon got their answer as the Appalachian folk music artist became a viral sensation thanks to his song about political and economic corruption. With his bright red beard and his resonator guitar, Anthony sang boldly about the poor folks who get the short end of the stick. Why do those who represent us also abuse their power and hurt their constituents? That was the message of this song, which rocketed up the charts to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“ABCDEFU” by Gayle from ‘A Study Of The Human Experience Volume One’ (2021)

A good one-hit wonder is often clever. Take, for example, the fun wordplay on the 2021 track, “ABCDEFU”, by Gayle. The tune, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, allows you to express your misgivings and bad feelings about your ex. She lets you shout your favorite cuss words at the top of your lungs. What a gift, what a fun time! She even spells it out for you. Your ex and everything they know can all go to H-E-Double-Hockey-Sticks, according to the Plano, Texas-born Gayle.

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals from ‘Dreamland’ (2020)

The Oxford, England-born musical project Glass Animals knows what a slow burn can be. The man behind the group saw his track “Heat Waves” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022 after a 59-week climb. In total, the song stayed on the chart for more than 90 weeks, setting a then-record. The melodic electronic offering is infectious, taking you to the heat of the summer and the nostalgia of romance. It’s enough to inspire you to climb out of bed when you’d least like to.

Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock