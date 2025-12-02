3 One-Hit Wonders That Are Perfect for a Bachelor Party

We know what you’re thinking. You’re bracing yourself. You saw the headline on this article, and you clicked on it to see what songs would be fun for a bachelor party, but you’re viewing the list through barely open fingers in front of your eyes. Traditionally, bachelor parties are debaucherous… so, will the one-hit wonders on this list be, too?

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, of course! Actually, just kidding…kind of. Amazingly, none of these songs will get you fired from work, nor will they get you signing divorce papers. While they are fun for a party, they are also tame enough for polite society. Mostly… Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that are perfect for a bachelor party.

“Boys Night Out” by Timothy B. Schmit from ‘Timothy B’ (1987)

This song is an obvious selection for this list. Really, you could play it on repeat for the entire night. It provides the theme for the evening—a bachelor party is nothing but a boys’ night out. Go to your favorite bar and slip the bartender a $20 and have him or her put this song on a few times, or maybe for an entire hour or two. Set the night off right with the catchy chorus from Timothy B.

“Hot Hot Hot” by Buster Poindexter from ‘Hot Hot Hot’ (1983)

This is just a fun song with great energy. It’s also a song that anyone and everyone can sing. Sometimes you need those songs that keep the energy going for a bachelor party. What better way to do that than with this hit track from the oddly named Buster Poindexter? You’ll have the whole club or everyone on the party bus singing the refrain over and over again. Hot, hot, hot!

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. from ‘Mouth To Mouth’ (1979)

Set the mood. Set a goal. Set the agenda. If nothing else, you will tell your fellow partiers, we will get to our one destination. Funkytown! Whatever that means to you, make it happen. Maybe that means an impromptu dance party on the sidewalk, in your limo, or at a dive bar. Whatever it is, find your funkytown and have it happen during the big bachelor party night!

Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage