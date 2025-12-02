3 of the Creepiest Songs in Classic Rock History

You can say a song hasn’t aged well and is a product of its time in many cases, especially when it comes to songs from the 20th century. However, when it comes to the following three creepiest songs from classic rock history, it’s hard to make excuses for them. Let’s take a look at a few tracks that were hard to listen to back in the day, and are still hard to listen to now. Sorry in advance if you’ve tried to forget about these tunes.

“Night Shift” by Siouxsie And The Banshees

English musician Siouxsie Sioux made an art out of confronting her own trauma through music. When it comes to the song “Night Shift”, however, some fans of the gothic rock band Siouxsie And The Banshees just couldn’t get past the alarming subject matter. And we’re not talking about all the F-bombs in the song. Rather, we’re talking about the fact that “Night Shift” is, more or less, about n*crophilia. It’s a very taboo subject, but musically, this song is a total banger with killer guitar riffs and Sioux’s breathy vocals.

“Run For Your Life” by The Beatles

I’ve written about this 1965 song from Rubber Soul often, and it never gets any less creepy. Though, for what it’s worth, songwriter John Lennon explicitly said that he hated this song in retrospect. I can see why. This awkwardly Elvis-inspired song is about a jealous lover who threatens his woman’s life should she ever cheat on him. Lyrics like “I’d rather see you dead” are just a few words among many concerning ones in this tune.

“Christine Sixteen” by KISS

From the title of this hard rock song alone, you can probably guess why this KISS track has made it to our list of the creepiest songs in classic rock. This rock band has never been without controversy; in fact, I’d say controversy and lewdness were core parts of their brand. But a song about sexualizing a 16-year-old girl is more than a step too far; it’s a whole leap too far. Even listeners at the time thought the song was too much, and some radio stations refused to add it to their rotations.

