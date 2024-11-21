Kris Kristofferson’s Widow Reacting to Ashley McBryde’s Tribute Performance Has Country Fans in Tears

Last night’s (November 20) CMA Awards were full of great performances from top-notch artists. However, Ashley McBryde’s tribute to Kris Kristofferson was, without a doubt, a highlight of the evening. Her solo performance of “Help Me Make It Through the Night” was an emotional sledgehammer amid a night of celebrations. Kristofferson’s widow, Lisa Meyers’, reaction to the tribute gave it even more emotional weight.

McBryde delivered a stellar performance of “Help Me Make It Through the Night” while photos of Kristofferson and his colleagues, friends, and loved ones appeared on the screen behind her. It was enough to bring many fans to tears. However, no one had a bigger or sweeter reaction to the tribute than Meyers. The camera cuts to her a handful of times throughout the performance, showing her smiling and seemingly near tears. The big reaction came at the end of the performance (2:28 in the video below), though as the obviously pleased widow bowed and blew kisses in McBryde’s direction.

Kris Kristofferson and Lisa Meyers Were Married for More than 40 Years

Kris Kristofferson married three women in his life. Neither of his first two marriages lasted more than 10 years. He was married to Frances Beer for 8 years and Rita Coolidge for three years. Then, three years after he and Coolidge divorced, Kristofferson and Lisa Myers tied the knot in 1983. Their relationship proves the old adage, the third time’s the charm.

Kristofferson’s marriage to Meyers came at the beginning of one of the most iconic eras of his career. They said “I do” not long before he appeared in The Lost Honor of Kathryn Beck, Flashpoint, and Songwriter. The latter film’s soundtrack brought him an Oscar nod for Best Original Score. Music from Songwriter featured Kristofferson singing duets with Willie Nelson.

Nelson and Kristofferson continued to collaborate for the next few years. Before long, they linked up with Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash to form the Highwaymen. Their rendition of the song that eventually gave the group its name won Single of the Year at the ACM Awards in 1985.

His marriage to Meyers didn’t just see him through one of the highest points of his acting and recording career. The couple also had five children together, one daughter and four sons—Kelly Marie, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, and Blake.

Kristofferson remains an inspiration to songwriters around the world. At the same time, his marriage to Meyers serves as an inspiration that anyone who falls in love with “the one.”

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media