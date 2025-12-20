3 One-Hit Wonders That No One Alive in the 1960s Could Forget

A lot of long-enduring music was released in the 1960s, many of which were one-hit wonders. It’s a shame that their artists never scored additional major hits, because their sole claims to fame were absolutely delightful. Let’s look at a few one-hit wonders from the 1960s that I know you remember if you were enjoying music back in that glorious decade.

“I Fought The Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four (1965)

I don’t think there’s a person alive who doesn’t at least kind of recognize this rock and roll classic from the very start of the 1960s. The Bobby Fuller Four scored quite a big hit with this song. And some might not know that it is actually a cover. This song was originally released by The Crickets (of Buddy Holly fame) back in 1960. The Bobby Fuller Four’s version, however, was an even bigger hit in 1965. Their version peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by the time 1966 rolled around. Sadly, the band came to an end in 1966 after the mysterious death of Bobby Fuller. They didn’t have a chance to release another Top 20 hit.

“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen (1963)

It’s been referenced and even parodied in pop culture for decades. And it remains a very fun little surf rock song with a proto-punk edge. This jam from The Trashmen hit the charts in 1963, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 50 on the UK Singles chart. Funnily enough, the very lyrically simplistic song made it to the top of the UK charts in 2010, following its use in an episode of Family Guy in 2008 and in a number of other film and television works. The bird is the word!!

“In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)” by Zager & Evans (1969)

This entry on our list of memorable one-hit wonders from the 1960s, in my opinion, is one of the best songs of the decade. This folk rock classic boasts a fascinating story of mankind of 10,000 years, ending with humanity’s ultimate demise following technological advancements. It’s smart and dark in its subject matter, but listeners at the time loved it regardless. “In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)” by Zager & Evans hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, among others. The song would ultimately be the duo’s only Top 40 hit.

