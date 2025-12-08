3 One-Hit Wonders That No One Alive in the 1980s Could Forget

Ready to go back in time to the 1980s? These three one-hit wonders from the 1980s are so memorable that even those who weren’t around during that glorious decade have probably heard them before. And if you were around when these songs first dropped, they’re probably burned into your brain. Let’s dive in!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Radioactive” by The Firm

The rock jam “Radioactive” by The Firm was first released in 1985. It was a fast hit on the US charts. And while this supergroup wouldn’t last longer than a handful of years, “Radioactive” remains a hard rock staple of the era. Paul Rodgers still performs this song solo today, and I certainly get why. “Radioactive” by The Firm peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I Know What Boys Like” by The Waitresses

This new wave classic is one of a handful of songs out there that prove that Americans knew what was up when it came to new wave tunes, and it was not just English bands paving the way. “I Know What Boys Like” by The Waitresses, formed in Akron, Ohio, hit No. 62 on the Hot 100 in 1980. The song did substantially better on the US Top Tracks chart and the Australian charts. In the years since its release, “I Know What Boys Like” has been used in several films and television media, from I Was A Teenage Zombie to Glee. Shampoo and The Party also covered this legendary 80s track.

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

This might be the most memorable of all one-hit wonders from the 1980s on this list. Young listeners might be able to recall it. But anyone who was around in the 80s likely has it burned into their brain. “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell was released in 1981 and is one of the most memorable synth-pop new wave works of the time. And, interestingly enough, Soft Cell’s version is actually a cover. The original “Tainted Love” is a soul-pop tune from 1965, first popularized by Gloria Jones. However, Soft Cell’s version was a Top 10 international hit in the 80s. The song peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns