3 Forgotten Radio Hits That Every 1980s Teen Secretly Loved

Being a teenager is hard, and for most of us, the only way we survived school stress, devastating crushes, hormonal acne, and the strict rules of our parents was through loud, constant, all-consuming music. These singles and albums provided more than emotional support (of which they offered plenty). They were also some of the first ways we learned to express and identify with ourselves as we figured out who we were.

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If you were a teen in the 1980s, there’s a good chance you secretly (or not so secretly) loved these forgotten radio hits.

“Paul Revere” by The Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys released “Paul Revere” as the second single off their 1986 album, License To Ill, on August 13 of that year—just in time for everyone to learn the lyrics so they could impress their friends with their flow at the start of the school year.

The song is punchy, defiant, and undeniably catchy, which are all the makings of a perfect song for a teen in the 1980s. Shout out to all the history teachers who tried to use this Beastie Boys classic to relate to their students during the American Revolution section of the syllabus.

“Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” by The Smiths

Speaking of songs that scream teenhood, The Smiths’ 1984 track “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” is the epitome of moodiness. It was the ultimate soundtrack to crying in your room over schoolwork, your crush that didn’t like you back, the total unfairness (read: more often than not, normal discipline) of your parents. Pick your poison.

Teenage years are awkward. You’re too old to be a kid but too young to be an adult. Your body is surging with emotions you don’t quite have the mental clarity or maturity to understand. Heaven knows that’s a miserable in-between to be in.

“Bizarre Love Triangle” by New Order

New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle” technically failed to break into the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 (though it did eke into the chart at No. 98), which means that the teens who loved this song in the 1980s were also the kinds of teens who took great pride in liking music that wasn’t necessarily in the mainstream. And certainly not in their parents’ pile of 45s, which was enough of a cool factor on its own.

The song performed much better on the Billboard Dance/Disco Club Play chart in the States. In the years since its release, those teens who were listening to this 1986 track in high school continued to spin the record. And as more folks caught on, “Bizarre Love Triangle” received late recognition as a classic 80s track.

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