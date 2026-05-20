Born 41 Years Ago Today, the California Honky-Tonk Revivalist Known as Country Music’s “Mr. Saturday Night”

While country music is most commonly associated with the southern United States, some of the genre’s most influential figures have hailed from the Golden State. The most prominent example is outlaw country legend Merle Haggard, who was born in Oildale, California, and helped pioneer the famous “Bakersfield sound” popular in the mid-1950s. On this day (May 20) in 1985, Jonathan Ryan “Jon” Pardi was born in Dixon, California, 23 miles from the state capital of Sacramento. Since releasing his studio debut, Write You a Song, in 2014, Pardi has sent four songs to the top of the country airplay charts: “Head Over Boots” (2015); “Dirt On My Boots” (2016); “Heartache Medication” (2019); and “Last Night Lonely” (2022), which is off his Mr. Saturday Night album.

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Jon Pardi Makes “Rock and Roll With a Country Flair”

The state of California conjures up images of suntanned movie stars and glitzy get-togethers in L.A. mansions. However, Jon Pardi has described his hometown of Dixon as “all farmers and construction workers and people out hustling – all walks of life.”

Thanks to his grandmother’s country karaoke machine, Pardi became enamored with the genre from an early age. Drawn to the traditionalisism of artists like George Jones and George Strait, he performed Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” at his father’s birthday party when he was just seven years old.

Pardi picked up a guitar shortly after, writing his first songs at 12 and forming his own band at 14. After graduating high school, he performed with his friend Chase McGrew while the two attended Butte Junior College in Chico, California.

The duo split in 2008, and Pardi headed to Nashville. He hawked his songs while working as a lifeguard in Music City, finally securing a publishing deal with Capitol Nashville within 18 months of his arrival.

After touring with Dierks Bentley in 2010, Pardi released his debut single, “Missin’ You Crazy”, in March 2012. It peaked at No. 29 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and Pardi continued that momentum with its follow-up, “Up All Night”, his first Top 10 single.

[RELATED: 3 Jon Pardi Songs That Remind Us Why We Love Country Music So Much]

Since then, Jon Pardi has released five studio albums and sent 14 songs to the country charts. In October 2023, he landed one of country music’s crowning achievements when his musical hero, Garth Brooks, welcomed Pardi into the Grand Ole Opry.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images