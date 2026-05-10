3 One-Hit Wonders That Prove Simplicity Is the Secret Sauce for Great Songwriting

One of the greatest things about music is that it’s an art form you can always add something to. Unlike a painting, where too much destroys the work, a song can always include another violinist or vocal harmony. But sometimes the best part about a tune is how simple it is.

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Sometimes the most important part about creating a song is removing a piece or two by using restraint. What’s the saying? Discretion is the better part of valor. Well, that’s what we wanted to dive into below. These are three one-hit wonders that prove simplicity is the secret sauce for great songwriting.

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ (1993)

Rock fans know 1990s bands weren’t scared of writing big, lush tracks. Some grunge songs felt as if they could bowl you over with amps and guitar layering. But then in 1993, the Canadian-born band Crash Test Dummies showed that a voice, an acoustic guitar, and some good stories can carry the day. Indeed, this song gets into your head almost because it’s so simple. Human beings, more than anything else, respond to a great story. And lead vocalist Brad Roberts gave us three in this simple, effective offering.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’ (1963)

There is something so great about surf rock. The genre succeeds by creating a vibe more than anything else. A certain drum pattern, a certain guitar sound, and strumming style—these are the rudimentary elements that make up a song like the 1963 classic, “Wipe Out”. And yet, the parts make up something bigger and better than their mere sum. The sound washes over you. It’s intoxicating. Even though it’s just an instrumental with a few basic instruments, “Wipe Out” proves that less can be more.

“Lollipop” by Ronald & Ruby (Single, 1958)

Sometimes the right vocal harmonies can turn a simple drum beat into the most lush and perfect track of all time. That’s what happens here on the almost childlike 1958 offering, “Lollipop”, by Ronald & Ruby. The track about our favorite confection sticks in our mind because it sounds as sweet as sugar. We want to sing along. In fact, we never want to leave this sonic, melodic candy shop of a tune.

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