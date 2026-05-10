Remember When Bob Seger Went the Calculated Route To Get His First No. 1 Album in 1980?

Hitting the top of the album charts is a pipe dream for most artists. Once you get within reach of that pinnacle, you might want to see what kind of extra effort it would take to make it to that rarefied air.

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Bob Seger overcame a long commercial slump to reach rock and roll elite status. In 1980, he went for the gusto and the top spot on the album charts, using some calculation along with inspiration to make it happen.

A Slow Build

The idea that Bob Seger might one day make it to the top of the heap in the music world seemed awfully far-fetched in the early 70s. Seger had scored a single Top 40 single in 1968 (“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”). But he came nowhere near the charts after that for a stretch of roughly eight years.

The quality of his work remained high during that period when he wasn’t scoring big hits. He generally churned out an album a year, none of which received much attention on a national scale. But he built a local Midwestern following due to his relentless touring, a practice that helped grease the wheels for his breakthrough.

After assembling a solid backing group known as The Silver Bullet Band, Seger delivered the concert album Live Bullet in 1976. Songs from that record started to earn him some rock radio airplay. Later that year, the Night Moves album, with its Top 10 title track, turned Bob Seger into a superstar some 15 years into his recording career.

Slow Songs and Special Guests

Seger didn’t squander the goodwill he earned. He followed Night Moves up with Stranger In Town, an even bigger commercial success than its predecessor. In addition to pop music fans learning about him for the first time, critics were also eating up whatever he had to serve them.

Seger innately sensed that his chance at a chart-topping album was coming up on his next release. But he felt that he needed to change his approach ever so slightly. He looked back at other rock albums that had done very well and noted that they often included slower songs as singles.

In addition, Seger surrounded himself with talent beyond what was already present in his outstanding band. Bill Szymczyk, who knew a thing or two about hit albums from his work with Eagles, came on as a co-producer. Speaking of which, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Timothy B. Schmit all added their backing vocals to “Fire Lake”, the lead single from the new album, titled Against The Wind after one of its signature songs.

‘Wind’ Chimes

The first three singles from the album (“Fire Lake”, “Against The Wind”, and “You’ll Accompany Me”) were all contemplative and mid-tempo. And they mostly put the guitars in the background in favor of keyboards. Bob Seger was judging that mainstream radio might be more amenable to such songs, and he was right.

When Against The Wind was released in 1980, Seger had to deal with a little bit of critical backlash. Rolling Stone, for one, felt that he had abandoned the style that got him to that point. But most folks ate up the excellent songwriting and impassioned performances on the record.

In fact, the album did just what Seger set out to do. It knocked Pink Floyd’s The Wall out of the No. 1 spot on the US album charts. Mission accomplished for Bob Seger in his longstanding, well-planned quest for the LP peak.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns