3 One-Hit Wonders That Your Dad Likes To Sing With His Friends

Dads are unique creatures. Often, they keep to themselves, overthinking or stressing about whatever task is at hand. But if your hope is to try and get them out of their shell, then we have one tried-and-true solution. Music. But not just any music—songs they like to sing out loud with friends.

Videos by American Songwriter

It can be hard to get a dad to loosen up, to grin, to even belt out a tune. But below, we wanted to share three options that we think your dad already knows and loves. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders we believe your dad likes to sing out loud with his friends.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

Dads love a good joke. Dads also love good rock music. This one-hit wonder from Wild Cherry combines the two. So, it’s easy to imagine a gaggle of fathers belly up to the bar at their local watering hole, singing this song out loud, laughing at their own love of funk. Hey, it’s all in good fun! Right, Wild Cherry? Right!

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

This song has great dad energy. It’s a fun one to sing while working on something in the garage. It’s a fun one to sing while driving to the grocery store or hardware store. And it’s a fun one to belt out with your best buds at your favorite bar. Sharona is a person’s name, but it can also be a stand-in name for anything a dad might love. Put this track on and watch him sing!

“Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men from ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ (2000)

As we said above, dads love jokes. And this song has almost become an official “dad joke” not for any particular punchline, but for the opportunity for dads to just yell out, “Who let the dogs out?” It might be a reference to actual family dogs, or to some other inside joke. But worry not, if a dad has a chance to say, “Who let the dogs out?” he most certainly will do it.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images