3 One-Hit Wonders Who Have Enjoyed 30-Year Careers

When we think of one-hit wonders, most of the time we think of flash-in-the-pan songwriters and performers—people who have their 15 minutes in the sun and then go off to do something else or live in general anonymity like the rest of us.

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But then again, some go on to have long careers. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three one-hit wonders who have had an extended time in the spotlight. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders who have enjoyed 30-year careers.

Vanilla Ice

When Vanilla Ice popped onto the scene in 1990, he became a quick star. His album, To The Extreme, was a smash success, and so was the song from it, “Ice Ice Baby”. In the years since, though, Vanilla Ice has become an interesting figure. Part-nostalgia and part-cartoon, the rapper released five more records since his debut, including the most recent, W.T.F. (Wisdom, Tenacity and Focus), in 2011. Those who need their Ice fix, however, can catch the rapper on tour. The lyricist often has dates upcoming on the calendar. Not bad for someone who made a name for himself three decades ago!

Queensrÿche

Queensrÿche released its debut album, The Warning, in 1984. But it was the band’s 1990 LP, Empire, that featured their biggest hit song, “Silent Lucidity”. Since then, Queensrÿche has released a whopping 15 more records, including the most recent, Digital Noise Alliance, in 2022. But the long career wasn’t without pitfalls. At one point, the band split in two, and the band’s singer, Geoff Tate, even started his own project, Geoff Tate’s Queensrÿche. They released a record in 2013, Frequency Unknown. Indeed, when you enjoy longevity, anything can happen.

Sir Mix-A-Lot

Who would have guessed that a song about butts could have made for a 30-year career, but that’s just what Seattle rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot has enjoyed since the early 1990s. The track “Baby Got Back” earned Mix a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and a Rap category Grammy Award. And in his hometown, where he still performs, he is a living legend. It just goes to show—when you speak your mind honestly and effectively, people will listen.

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