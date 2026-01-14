3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1966 That Are Fantastic

As you might expect, given all the history books you’ve likely read and documentaries you’ve likely seen, 1966 was a crucial year in American history. When it comes to music, as every year passed in the 1960s, things evolved and became more intricate and elaborate.

But 1966 straddled the line. The year fell between earlier lo-fi rock music and the oncoming wild psychedelic songs of the late 1960s and 1970s. Below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock songs from 1966 that we enjoy. These are three one-word classic rock songs from 1966 that are fantastic.

“Rain” by The Beatles (Single, 1966)

You can always trust John Lennon to get a little weird in his music, and the 1966 single “Rain” is no different. You might think a song about the rain would be pretty straightforward, but not in the hands of this Liverpool, England-born Beatle. Lennon turns the rain into acid rain thanks to his long, drawn-out vocals and psychedelic imagery. This sonic trick was Lennon’s superpower, his calling card when it came to songwriting and performance.

“Gloria” by Shadows Of Knight from ‘Gloria’ (1966)

While this song was originally written and released by Van Morrison in 1964, it was Shadows Of Knight that took up the mantle a few years later to drop their own rendition in 1966. Since Morrison shared his version, “Gloria” has been covered by many rock bands over time. It’s practically become a standard. And Shadows Of Knight certainly helped that along with their lively attempt.

“Hungry” by Paul Revere & The Raiders from ‘The Spirit Of ’67’ (1966)

The Boise, Idaho-born group Paul Revere & The Raiders helped to propel rock music into the future with their hits in the early 1960s. The group was one of those garage rock bands from the Pacific Northwest, along with others like The Sonics and The Kingsmen, that made many a fan in the region. On this song, Paul Revere & The Raiders display some production evolution as the decade progressed. They sound almost like The Kinks. Check it out above!

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images