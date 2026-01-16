3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1970 That Are Totally Awesome

Madonna. Prince. Cher. Elvis. When you’re known by a single name, you know you’ve got something going. The same is true for songs. Sometimes a song can boast a long title, something that uncoils off your tongue as you say it. But then sometimes a song can be known by a single word.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three classic rock songs known by a single word, a trio of tracks you can summon in a matter of moments. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1970 that are truly awesome.

“Layla” by Derek And The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

This rock song from the dawn of the 1970s boasts one of the most fantastic electric guitar openings in the history of music. It’s like you were asleep and then suddenly you’re awoken after plunging into a warm ocean. The waves rock you, the heat thrills you. Is that thunder? The clapping of the gods? Indeed, “Layla” rattles and shakes in the best of ways, and that’s just the first few seconds. Hear Eric Clapton wail and pine for love on this iconic tune.

“Lola” by The Kinks from ‘Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One’ (1970)

While there are songs that are like cries into the wilderness (see: above), there are also songs that are more like well-crafted novellas. Songs that tell stories, that immerse and engage you with characters and plot twists. For an example of that, please see: “Lola” by The Kinks. It’s a song that’s almost impossible to write about because it’s so tightly written, itself. Just remember, sometimes the world is not always quite what it seems!

“Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney from ‘McCartney’ (1970)

Speaking of love songs, this track from the former Beatle, Paul McCartney, is exactly that. As his band of brothers was dissolving, McCartney found himself deep in another relationship, with his wife Linda. And she is the subject of his passionate song. McCartney can bring you in with a single note or melody. For yet another example of this, dive into “Maybe I’m Amazed”.

Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images