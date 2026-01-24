3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1973 That Are Totally Timeless

Sometimes a single word can change your whole life. Think about what a “yes” or a “no” can mean to you. What a “right” or “wrong” can feel like at the right time. Indeed, some artists understand the power of language—yes, even of a single word. And that’s what we particularly wanted to highlight below. Classic rock artists aren’t always known for their powers of concision. But we wanted to showcase three that understood the assignment when it came to song title brevity. These are three one-word classic rock songs from 1973 that remain timeless today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Money” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1973)

This song warns against the perils of greed. We all want security, we all want financial success. But at what cost? What is the price (pun intended) of all these riches? And is it really worth having other people look at you with jealousy if it means you’re consumed with monetary goals? These are the questions and the complexities Pink Floyd points out in this classic track for one of the best rock albums ever made, The Dark Side Of The Moon.

“Desperado” by Eagles from ‘Desperado’ (1973)

This is a song you can sink into like a hot tub. The steam is rising, the melodies and rhythms are warm to the touch. And the Los Angeles-born rock band known as Eagles has clear intentions. They want you relaxed before they go in and showcase the artistry that made them famous and, later, timeless. Indeed, “Desperado” calls you in like the aroma of a five-star meal. And then the track sinks its teeth into you! What a magic trick by the L.A. rock group.

“Daniel” by Elton John from ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’ (1973)

This classic tune from the enlivening piano-playing rocker Elton John tells the story of Daniel. A war hero inspired this number, written by Sir Elton and his longtime collaborative partner Bernie Taupin. We are immediately interested in the narrative of the soldier who was wounded in battle. We want to know if he’ll make it home, if he’ll ever live down the scars of conflict. How will life work out for this selfless, though wounded survivor? Just keep listening to find out.

Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images