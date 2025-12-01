3 One-Word One-Hit Wonders From 1977 That Are Truly Awesome

In today’s age of everything in the world seemingly being available on the internet, it’s become increasingly difficult to simply remember just about anything. If you grew up before cell phones, you likely had 10 to 100 phone numbers committed to memory. Today? Maybe one or two, or maybe none at all.

But that’s where these songs below come into play. They are easy to remember! Why? Because they only have single-word titles. No need for lengthy monikers here! Not only are they great songs, but they are truly memorable. Indeed, these are three one-word one-hit wonders from 1977 that are great!

“Ariel” by Dean Friedman from ‘Dean Friedman’

This list of one-hit wonders from 1977 wouldn’t be complete without mentioning “Ariel” by Dean Friedman. This track, which hit No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, tells the story of a date. The girl is fun, quirky, and together, she and the singer explore areas of New Jersey. The song seems more like a sitcom episode than it does a work of music—but that’s part of its unique charm. No wonder it rose up the ranks of the Hot 100 in its day!

“Slide” by Slave from ‘Slave’

This track, which hit No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100, is a funky, spine-shaking offering. “Slide” by Slave has got messages of power, sex, and playful friction within its lyrics. It also has a nasty guitar solo about halfway into the track. It’s almost like a Prince song with a bit more muscle. Check it out in all its oily glory above. If you were around in 1977, you might just remember this saucy gem.

“Falling” by LeBlanc & Carr from ‘Midnight Light’

This sweet-sounding love song, which hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, is about falling for another. That feeling of titillating infatuation that also feels like you’ve lost your feet and you’re passing through open air—we all know it well. And here, LeBlanc & Carr put the feeling to melody and rhythm, offering lovely, breathy vocals to express their weak-kneed emotions.

Photo by Gems/Redferns