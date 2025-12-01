3 Beautiful Chris Stapleton Songs That Were Actually Written by Someone Else

Chris Stapleton is, without question, one of the most talented songwriters in country music. Stapleton is the writer of several of his songs, including “Nobody To Blame”, “Cold”, “White Horse”, and more.

But not all of the songs Stapleton releases are written by him. These three Chris Stapleton songs sound like they could have been written by him, but were actually written by someone else instead.

“Millionaire”

“Millionaire” is written by Kevin Welch, one of only two songs that Stapleton did not write for From A Room: Volume 2, Stapleton’s third studio album. But the sweet love song sounds like Stapleton could have written it for his wife, Morgane Stapleton, who sings on the track with him.

“Millionaire” says, “I got a woman with eyes that shine / Down deep, as a diamond mine / She’s my treasure, so very rare / She made me a millionaire.”

Welch released it on his own in 2002. But he was thrilled when Stapleton recorded his own version as well.

“I’m such a long-term fan and admirer of his,” Welch tells The Boot. “This has been deeply satisfying. He and Morgane do a beautiful job of it, and it is one of my favorite cuts of my career.”



“Joy Of My Life”

Like “Millionaire”, “Joy Of My Life” sounds like something Stapleton could have written. But the song is actually written by John Fogerty, who first released it in 1997. Stapleton includes “Joy Of My Life” on his 2020 Starting Over record.

“Joy Of My Life” says, “The first time that I saw you / Mmm, you took my breath away / I might not get to Heaven / But I walked with the angels that day / She takes me by the hand / I am the luckiest man alive / Did I tell you, baby / You are the joy of my life?“

“Tennessee Whiskey”

Surprisingly, “Tennessee Whiskey” was never released as an official single to radio, even though it hit No. 1. Written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove, “Tennessee Whiskey” was first released by David Allen Coe, followed by George Jones.

“Tennessee Whiskey” says, “You’re as smooth as Tennessee whiskey / You’re as sweet as strawberry wine / You’re as warm as a glass of brandy / And honey, I stay stoned on your love all the time.”

Stapleton sang the song during a soundcheck, prompting his producer, Dave Cobb, to suggest Stapleton record his own version. The song is on Stapleton’s debut album. In 2015, the year Stapleton won his first four CMA Awards, he performed the song with Justin Timberlake, which is what propelled the song to the top of the charts.

“Tennessee Whiskey” became Stapleton’s first No. 1 hit and remains the best-selling single of his career.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images