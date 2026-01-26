3 One-Word Songs by The Beatles From 1965 That Are Fantastic

It’s an all-Beatles list! Break out your bowl cuts, your mop tops, and your yellow submarines; it’s time to dive into the catalog of the Fab Four. Indeed, below, we wanted to explore three songs by The Beatles from 1965 that we still enjoy today.

But there is something special about these three songs. They weren’t given long titles with a mouthful of words. No, they were given short, concise one-word titles that spoke volumes. Below, these are three one-word songs by The Beatles from 1965 that are simply fantastic.

“Yesterday” (Single, 1965)

Written by Paul McCartney, “Yesterday” is one of those songs that has inspired millions and millions of people to pick up a guitar and try to write a verse. The music and the lyrics are so familiar and seemingly simple that they inspire others to try and do the same. But real artists know just how hard it is to make something that seems too natural. “Yesterday” is one of the greatest and still most accessible songs ever written.

“Help!” from ‘Help!’ (1965)

Few words can grab your attention like the word “help”. And the incredible songwriters that they were, The Beatles made sure to take advantage of that in this hit single. Short and to the point, this two-minute number hooks you immediately. The Beatles became famous for putting the hooks of their songs at the beginning. It brought the listener in quicker and more completely. And “Help!” is a perfect example of that sticky sonic tactic.

“Michelle” from ‘Rubber Soul’ (1965)

Anyone out there named Michelle—indeed, note the two e’s and two l’s—loves this tune. It’s their soundtrack, their theme song. Beautiful, lilting, and lush, “Michelle” by The Beatles is an ode. But instead of some intricate pastiche of words, it reads more like a person on his porch plucking away at his guitar and musing about the object of his affection. It’s simple, unassuming, but still very effective. Indeed, what a year for The Beatles. Albums, singles, and tracks no one will ever forget.

