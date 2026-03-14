3 Outlaw Country Lyrics That Redefined Nashville’s Polished Standards in the 1970s

Outlaw country is known for its picture-painting lyrics. There are a ton of songs in the subgenre from the 1970s that tell incredible tales. Let’s look at just a few outlaw country songs with excellent lyrics that redefined what country music was all about in the 1970s!

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“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings (1978)

“If you don’t understand him, an’ he don’t die young / He’ll prob’ly just ride away.”

Originally an Ed Bruce classic, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson took “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” and turned it into an outlaw country anthem. When most people think of the subgenre, they likely think of this tune. And I can see why. Not only does this song have that classic outlaw sound, but the lyrics are anthemic in a way. They appeal to a generation of listeners who were a bit too edgy for the prim and proper sound of Nashville country in the 1970s. I can see why the subgenre took off with some help from Jennings and Nelson here.

“Pancho And Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt (1972)

“Pancho was a bandit, boys / His horse was fast as polished steel / Wore his gun outside his pants / For all the honest world to feel.”

When Townes Van Zandt’s career was at its peak (though that peak was undeservedly small), he was best known as a folk and country singer. He was only really recognized for his contributions to the outlaw country music movement in retrospect. And he was notably known for the outlaw ballad “Pancho And Lefty”. It’s a classic, one that has since been covered by outlaw country musicians like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and others.

“Ladies Love Outlaws” by Waylon Jennings (1972)

“Jessi like the Cadillacs and diamonds on her hands / Waymore had a reputation as a ladies man / Late one night a light of love finally gave a sign / Jessi parked her Cadillac and took her place in line.”

It’s hard to imagine that Waylon Jennings was doing anything other than making outlaw country music from the moment he was born. However, he started his career in music the traditional way, attempting to make it in the Nashville country scene. Thankfully, he scored a hit with one of the most notable outlaw country albums of the subgenre’s heyday. That album was Ladies Love Outlaws, and the title track was particularly popular. From there, the clean-cut Jennings had leaned more into his true self. And that’s definitely a good thing, because he was definitely born to make music in the subgenre.

“Ladies Love Outlaws” boasts some of the best outlaw country lyrics of the era. They reference Jennings’ own relationship with his wife, fellow outlaw country singer Jessi Colter.

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