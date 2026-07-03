3 Painfully Overlooked Singer-Songwriters Who Deserved Stadium Crowds Back in the 70s

The 70s were rich in excellent music, from rock to country to singer-songwriter tunes. Some singer-songwriters from the 70s era, though, remain sorely overlooked. The following three musicians eventually got their flowers in some respects. But I can’t help but think that they deserve way more retrospective recognition.

Robert Lester Folsom

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This massively underrated singer-songwriter and guitarist hailed from Georgia and is best known for the indie album Music And Dreams, recorded way back in 1976. Modern-day audiophiles might have missed Folsom’s incredible album if it weren’t for a reissue in 2010, courtesy of the label Mexican Summer. The rerelease brought new attention to Folsom’s recordings from the 70s, and I can’t help but think he deserves it. Music And Dreams is an incredible piece of work.

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If you want to experience more of Folsom, give the records Ode To A Rainy Day: Archives 1972–1975 from 2014 and Sunshine Only Sometimes 2022 a few spins. They’re home recordings, but that’s part of the appeal. You won’t be disappointed.

Andy Pratt

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Andy Pratt is a talented singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Boston. In the 1970s, he recorded quite a few experimental rock works. However, shockingly, the only song of his to reach noteworthy commercial success was “Avenging Annie”. That song peaked at No. 78 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973. Even The Who’s Roger Daltrey covered the song on his 1977 album One Of The Boys.

Pratt’s self-titled album from that year is an amazing work as a whole. I highly recommend it if you’re a fan of folk-leaning experimental rock music.

Chris Darrow

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Chris Darrow might not be overlooked among those who grew up in 1970s Los Angeles, but he remains underrated among singer-songwriters from the 70s era, in my opinion. He’s best known as the co-founder of the psychedelic rock group Kaleidoscope, but he was also quite a popular session musician back in the day. He performed with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Leonard Cohen, and more. If you love country rock today, you can thank Darrow for helping to pioneer the movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Darrow’s solo records, Artist Proof from 1972 (reissued in 2012) and Under My Own Disguise from 1974 (reissued in 2009), are essential listening.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)