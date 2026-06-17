3 Parody Songs That Won the Charts in the 1970s

These 1970s parody songs beat out all the “real” songs of their day. They reached the upper levels of the charts, proving that a hit can come from anywhere. These songs might’ve lacked some earnestness, but they still resonated with audiences.

[RELATED: 3 Niche Songs From 1975 That Every 70s Teen Seemed To Know by Heart]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Disco Duck” — Rick Dees

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Radio DJ Rick Dees poked fun at the disco craze of the 1970s with “Disco Duck”. This satirical song was so well-made that it became a disco hit in its own right. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week in 1976, surpassing the pre-conceived notions of a parody song.

“All of a sudden, I begin to change / I was on the dance floor, actin’ strange / Flappin’ my arms, I began to cluck / Look at me, I’m the disco duck,” the lyrics to this parody song read. It was just fun enough to draw in a horde of listeners, even those who agreed with the disco craze.

“King Tut” — Steve Martin

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While Dees was parodying disco, Steve Martin capitalized on the 1970s Egyptomania craze and wrote “King Tut”. Premiered on Saturday Night Live, this parody song did fairly well on the charts, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Dancin’ by the Nile / The ladies love his style / Rockin’ for a mile / He ate a crocodile,” the lyrics read. Martin is no stranger to a well-charting song, having delivered several earnest songs as well. But this parody has endured as one of his biggest hits.

“Earache My Eye” — Cheech and Chong

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Cheech Marin plays a fictitious glam rocker in “Earache My Eye”. His performance was so good that it reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, blurring the line between fake song and real one. The heavy guitar riffs and satirical lyrics are so spot-on, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was just an overwrought, but real rock song.

“The world’s comin’ to an end, I don’t even care / As long as I can have a limo and my orange hair / And it don’t bother me if people think I’m funny / ‘Cause I’m a big rock star, and I’m making lots of money,” the lyrics read. Without any content, these could be lines from an earnest rock song, written by a rocker with little self-awareness, or perhaps too much.

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