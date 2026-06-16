3 Niche Songs From 1975 That Every 70s Teen Seemed To Know by Heart

If you were a teen in the 70s, I wouldn’t be surprised if you still knew every word to these 1975 songs by heart. They weren’t the biggest hits of their era. However, they were popular enough with teens and adults alike in 1975 to remain memorable today. Let’s take a look, shall we?

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“Get Down, Get Down (Get On The Floor)” by Joe Simon from ‘Get Down’

“Come on get down, get down (get down, get down) / Grab your partner and dance to the beat.”

Teenagers were still down with disco in 1975, and this track from Joe Simon was particularly popular with youths of the era. Written by Simon and Roeford Gerald, this disco classic dropped in early 1975 and became Simon’s last No. 1 hit on the soul chart in the US. It was also Simon’s most successful song on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 8. I dare you to not get up and move when this jam comes on! It’s virtually impossible.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc from ‘The Original Soundtrack’

“I’m not in love, so don’t forget it / It’s just a silly phase I’m going through.”

This hit from 10cc was a love song that resonated with adults and teens caught in puppy love alike. It was really ahead of its time, considering the production and recording tricks the band used to make it flow with heavenly harmonies. As always, the youngest among us were the most receptive to ahead-of-the-curve music. “I’m Not In Love” was a pretty big hit back in 1975, and it peaked at No. 2 in the US and No. 1 in the UK. If you were a teen with a crush that you weren’t particularly happy about, you probably listened to this song on repeat back in the day.

“Run Joey Run” by David Geddes

“He said he’s gonna make you pay / For what we done / He’s got a gun! / So run, Joey run, Joey run!”

This melodramatic song about two teens in love that ends in tragedy was a smash hit among the younger generation in 1975. “Run Joey Run” dropped in summer 1975 and remains a memorable entry on our list of songs that many a 70s teen memorized from start to finish. I also think this David Geddes classic is a strong example of what pop music was like at the time. “Run Joey Run” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and also did well in Canada and New Zealand.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)