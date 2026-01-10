Search

3 Paul McCartney B-Sides That Should Have Taken the A-Side Slots

Paul McCartney was an excellent songwriter and performer in The Beatles, and he was just as good throughout his solo career and continues to shake things up today. However, I can’t help but feel like some of Paul McCartney’s solo and Wings B-sides deserved to be released as A-sides instead. They’re just that good. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we? If you’re a serious Paul McCartney fan, these B-sides are probably already floating around in your memory.

“Back On My Feet” from ‘All The Best!’ (1987)

“Back On My Feet” was the B-side of the 1987 tune “Once Upon A Long Ago”. An excellent little dancey rock tune, I’m surprised this song didn’t make it to the A-side instead of “Once Upon A Long Ago”. Though, I do understand why that song got pushed to the forefront. It was a co-writing effort with Elvis Costello meant for The Princess Bride. “Back On My Feet” was also written by Costello and McCartney, though, and I think it deserves more love.

“Flying To My Home” from ‘Flowers In The Dirt’ (1989)

“Flying To My Home” was the B-side of McCartney’s 1989 single, “My Brave Face”, from Flowers In The Dirt. A heavy piece of work, it’s a little surprising that this song didn’t get released on its own as an A-side. McCartney takes on the autoharp beautifully, Linda McCartney’s backing vocals are excellent. And Hamish Stuart’s mix of slide guitar and synths makes for a fascinating little romp that is very 1980s. It’s a shame this song didn’t get more love back in the day.

“Daytime Nighttime Suffering” (1979)

Recorded by Wings, this entry on our list of Paul McCartney B-sides backed up the 1979 non-album single “Goodnight Tonight”. This earlier work from McCartney’s solo career was the perfect B-side for “Goodnight Tonight”. That A-side kicks off a joyful listen that “Daytime Nighttime Suffering” continues. Those harmonies are on another level, and you can really get a taste for how good Wings’ collective harmonies were around this period. It’s got a bit of a funk flavor to it, too. While it was the perfect pairing, I still can’t help but think “Daytime Nighttime Suffering” would have shone on its own.

