3 Perfect Debut Rock Albums That Artists Could Never Quite Top

As they say, you never get a second chance to make a good first impression. But what happens when your first impression is too good? What happens when you can’t seem to outdo what you did when you first introduced yourself?

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It can be quite the conundrum. And that’s what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three remarkable albums that put their best foot forward—and then some. Indeed, these are three perfect debut rock albums that artists could never quite top.

‘Grace’ by Jeff Buckley (1994)

Jeff Buckley’s voice seems to have been given to humanity from the heavens. It was so delicate and yet so powerful—the melodies the artist sang could give you divine visions. Sadly, he only released one album during his life. Released in 1994, the record took a lot out of the songwriter and performer. It was appreciated in its time, but it wasn’t a smash sensation. Still, his reputation slowly grew. But as he was preparing to write and record a follow-up in Memphis, Buckley died after diving into a river for a swim. Was the pressure too much? Was it just a bad accident? Sadly, fans will never know.

‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ by The Velvet Underground and Nico (1967)

Produced by Andy Warhol, this album is the world’s introduction to both The Velvet Underground and the German singer Nico. The two joined forces for the self-titled LP. The record showcased a brand of underground lo-fi rock that was bolstered by a hazy modern art bent. While some criticized the work for its strangeness, it was also quite inspiring to a new generation. The record sold some 30,000 copies in its first five years. But British musician Brian Eno put it, “Everyone who bought one of those 30,000 copies started a band.” Indeed! After that, The Velvet Underground and Nico never formally released another LP together, though they did still collaborate.

‘Is This It’ by The Strokes (2001)

The Strokes were one of the most important rock bands of the aughts, along with groups like The White Stripes. Their debut LP, Is This It, melted minds. It showed off an almost manic rock vibe that resonated with an entire generation. Indeed, hipsters unite! But the New York City-born band hasn’t quite been able to release a record since that has topped their debut. Not that they should have to, of course. The opener solidified them as music legends. Maybe the next LP will be the opus of all opuses.

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