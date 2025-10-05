3 Pleasantly Melancholic Piano Ballads That Are Not for the Faint of Heart

When one is beaten down, hard up, and down on their luck, there is no better place to find comfort than in music. Particularly melancholic piano ballads that sonically articulate the emotions that encompass heartbreak and make it what it is. That being said, here are three pleasantly melancholic piano ballads that are not for the faint of heart.

“Make You Feel My Love” by Adele

What happens when the lyrical genius of Bob Dylan meets the vocal perfection of Adele? Romantically passionate and melancholic fireworks—That’s what happens. Written and released by Bob Dylan in 1997 on Time Out Of Mind, Adele covered this sentimental single in 2008 and brought a new epic light to Dylan’s words.

Frankly, no amount of explanation can depict the sheer soulful somberness of this piano piece. Just know that if you do decide ot throw this song on, you should expect some heart-caving feelings and large existential questions to arise within. In totality, heartbreak can’t feel any more bittersweet while listening to this Adele track.

“I’ve Loved These Days” by Billy Joel

All good things must come to an end. Why they must come to an end, of course, differs depending on the situation, but in Billy Joel‘s “I’ve Loved These Days”, the end comes due to the inability to continue on with a luxurious and hedonistic lifestyle. Though above that, this song is a grand goodbye and a glimpse of a smile amidst the tears.

Like a lot of Billy Joel songs, this one turns a basic transition of life into a monumental moment that seems worthy of an excerpt in a history book. While the song will make you look back at the past with fondness, it will also make you remember that the days of a certain whimsy are over, and no matter how hard you try, they won’t ever come back in the exact same way.

“Warm And Beautiful” by Paul McCartney

Lyrically, Paul McCartney‘s 1976 piano piece, “Warm And Beautiful”, is a celebration of love. Musically, it is one of the most breathtaking piano ballads ever that can move one to tears through its musical melancholic facade.

In typical McCartney fashion, he takes a scaple, pulls back your skin, and tugs the heartstrings in a way that makes your life flash before your eyes well before it’s close to over. If and when you listen to this song, you won’t help but open your eyes to all the joy and all the sorrow that have filled your life thus far.

