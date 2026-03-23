3 Pop Artists Whose Signature Song Is a Cover

Typically, an artist’s biggest song is an original. Covers are seen as secondary, ornamental efforts to help bolster a musician’s original catalog. However, some artists do hit the big time with a well-timed cover. The three rock artists below all have signature songs that are cover versions of another artist’s work. These rock covers are so successful that few listeners even realize they are re-dos.

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“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor touched many genres, but she certainly had a rock star element to her. Largely because she made her name with a cover of a rock song. O’Connor famously delivered an era-defining version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Not only did this song help O’Connor earn fame, but it more or less overshadowed Prince’s original. A cover doesn’t get much more successful than this 90s hit.

The cover is famous enough, but it was the accompanying music video that really gave this rock cover longevity. The visual features a simple shot of O’Connor against a black backdrop. The most poignant part of the video comes as O’Connor sheds a single tear—a moment that the late singer didn’t plan for. “I didn’t intend for that moment to happen,” O’Connor once said, adding even more appeal to this iconic music video moment.

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

The original singer of “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” was Robert Hazard. The earlier version was written from a male perspective, which, in hindsight, doesn’t work well. This anthem needed a rework and a female vocalist to truly unlock its power. Cyndi Lauper came along to do just that.

Most casual listeners don’t know that Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” is a cover. This rock classic is irrevocably tied to the colorful artist. Even though she wasn’t the first owner of this song, she more than earned the right to call it her own.

“Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley

One of the most famous instances of a cover becoming an artist’s definitive song is Elvis Presley’s version of “Hound Dog.” Blues singer Big Mama Thornton was the first artist to record this song, skyrocketing it up the R&B charts. Nevertheless, Presley’s rock and roll cover earned even more popularity than Thornton’s earlier work.

This song more or less launched Presley’s career. It was the track he made his name on and continues to be one of his most memorable songs to date. If you didn’t know this song’s rich history, you’d likely think this song was written for Presley himself.

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