3 Pop Country Songs That Celebrate Home Without Sounding Corny

These pop country songs all tip their hat to home, without sounding cheesy. It’s a hard line to toe, singing about small-town conventions and not coming off like a soundboard with all of country’s cliches at the ready. These three songs avoid that pitfall, leaving all the relatability and none of the eye-rolling sentiment.

[RELATED: 4 Surprising Pop Artists Who Were Nominated for a CMA Award]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Half Of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

Play video

“Half Of My Hometown” is a rearview mirror check from Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney. The pop country star sings about what’s still going on back home in Knoxville, while accepting the need to move on. This complicated relationship is one that many small-towners will relate to, as evidenced by the song’s success.

“Half of my hometown’s still hangin’ around / Still talkin’ about that one touchdown / They’re still wearin’ red and black / Go Bobcats, while the other half / Of my hometown, they all got out / Some went north, some went south,” the lyrics read. Nothing about this song feels contrived at all. It’s a relatable and honest view about home from a genre that often does nothing but hype up the simple life. Ballerini speaks to the myriad of experiences that come with growing up in this way.

“The House That Built Me” — Miranda Lambert

Play video

Miranda Lambert leans into traditional country, but there is no denying that she had major pop crossover appeal with “The House That Built Me”. This tender track is about the physical manifestation of home. Sure, it is said that home is where the heart is, but that doesn’t stop us from missing the walls that sheltered us. There are few things more sentimental and pivotal than a first home. Lambert touches on that idea in this pop country staple.

“I know they say you can’t go home again / I just had to come back one last time / Ma’am, I know you don’t know me from Adam / But these hand prints on the front steps are mine,” the lyrics read. This song celebrates growing up while remembering the places that helped us do that.

“Mayberry” — Rascal Flatts

Play video

Speaking of pop crossover appeal, lastly we have Rascal Flatts’ “Mayberry”. This song about longing for the simple life will make you miss your hometown. Especially if you grew up somewhere down south in a rural community.

“I miss Mayberry / Sittin’ on the porch, drinkin’ ice-cold cherry Coke / Where everything is black and white,” the lyrics read. This song might not be about one particular hometown, but its vagueness allows the listener to attach their own sentiments to it.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)