3 Pop Song “Bangers” That Will Uplift Any Shindig or Get-Together

Pop music is made for parties. Like, literally. Right now, there are people in a recording studio crafting the next great pop song, note by note. Perhaps no other genre is as calculated. But we all benefit from it.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three well-crafted pop tracks that will help you get any party started. Indeed, these are three pop song bangers that will uplift any shindig or get-together.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Larger Than Life” by Backstreet Boys from ‘Millennium’ (1999)

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These days, the Backstreet Boys are experiencing a renaissance. A rejuvenation. A second act. The group’s shows these days at the famed Las Vegas Sphere are constantly sold out. They are events. People pay thousands to attend them, and they dress head-to-toe in white to listen to the quintet sing their lively harmonies. Perhaps the most popular song during the group’s set, though, is “Larger Than Life”. Originally released in 1999, the song is literally about largesse. And that’s the perfect undertone for any party.

“Freedom! ’90” by George Michael from ‘Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1’ (1990)

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In 1990, music video director (and future movie maker) David Fincher created a work so beloved that many credit it with inventing the supermodel. But beyond any video success, the George Michael song “Freedom! ’90” is the perfect potion for any party playlist. The rhythms get your soul vibrating. The lyrics get your senses titillated. If you needed any other reason, just think about the subject matter of the track. Freedom. There might be no theme more enlivening for an event.

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1983)

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Part of being a great host is knowing your audience. You can’t plan out a night and expect everyone to follow suit. You have to be more magnanimous than that. And you have to consider their feelings. What do your guests like to do? Well, if you ask songwriter and performer Cyndi Lauper, then the answer for at least half of them is to simply have fun! So, set the agenda, get the specifics from your attendees, and make sure to feature Lauper and her classic pop hit on your playlist.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)