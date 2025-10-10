3 Pop Songs From 1990 That Still Get Us Dancing and Singing

When you think of the early 1990s, it’s probably not pop music that comes to mind. For most music fans, the early 1990s is about the heart of grunge music, the rise of rap, and the lingering synth-driven songs of the 1980s. But pop music? That’s not quite at the top of mind. But it should be! There are some great pop songs from 1990, and we want to prove it to you.

Below, we wanted to explore three pop hits from the first year of the last decade of the 20th century. A trio of tracks from 1990 that ache to be listened to over and over. Three songs that not only we enjoy but that get us off our feet and have us singing the lyrics out to anyone who will listen (plants and cats included). Indeed, these are three pop songs from 1990 that we just love.

“Freedom! ’90” by George Michael from ‘Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1’ (1990)

One of the greatest pop songs by one of the greatest pop artists, this track ushered in the decade with power and pizzazz. But that’s not the half of it. The track’s accompanying music video is one of the greatest works of pop culture art. It may even be responsible for the concept of the supermodel, bringing celebrity to the fashion world. But musically, pop star George Michael was possessed by the pop gods when he put this one together.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor from ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ (1990)

Sinéad O’Connor was an atom bomb inside the pop world. And yet she was also a star within it, too. She was magnetic, and she knew how to raise eyebrows. Add to that her massive talent and her hit Prince-written single, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, and she was a comet seemingly too bright to keep shooting through the cosmos. Nevertheless, today, more than 30 years since its release, we still find ourselves belting out her masterpiece.

“Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe from ‘Poison’ (1990)

Just one of the most catchy songs of all time. While you can get into the meat and the subject matter of the track and feel titillated by all that, too, it’s the delivery of the lyrics that really gets you here. The harmonies, the eeriness of it all. The track portended an eclectic and hypnotic decade of song, and Bell Biv DeVoe was right on the money. So much so, we still love to sing and dance around the living room to this 1990 classic.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images