3 Pop Songs From 1991 That Will Make You Sweat

As the 1990s heated up, the passion in the music did, too. It was as if the entire era of musicians woke up to something and realized that urgency was the name of the game. Suddenly, they had to get it all out there, and they had to make you feel their stuff while you heard it. Enter: these pop songs that work to make you sweat.

Indeed, below, we wanted to highlight three pop songs from the beginning of the decade—1991, specifically—that get you moving. Get your heart racing. And get your mind turning. These are three pop tracks from 1991 that will make you sweat.

“Emotions” by Mariah Carey from ‘Emotions’ (1991)

Mariah Carey ruled the 1990s. She released her debut LP in 1990 and her follow-up, Emotions, the year after. And she never let go of the championship belt. But it was the title track off that second album that helped to cement her legacy even early on. She proved quickly how captivating she could be and how perfectly she could perform the pop star role. Emotions? She knew how to summon them in her audience.

“Life Is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane from ‘Mad Mad World’ (1991)

When you want to remember that life is a journey, then you’d better put on the easy listening music of Tom Cochrane, who will quickly remind you that life is a highway. He may even inspire you to put on your jogging shoes and get out there and start running that very highway. Hey, health is wealth! And Cochrane may just be the key to getting you out on the open road to use those sneakers you bought last Christmas. Life is a highway! Let’s race!

“Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men from ‘Cooleyhighharmony’ (1991)

There was no group of singers better in the early 90s to get you in the lovin’ mood than Boyz II Men. The harmonious R&B group from Philadelphia hit the scene with a bang and started releasing hit after hit after hit. One of their lively signature songs is “Motownphilly”, a nod to the Detroit record label that inspired their sound. Want to shake your groove thang? Put on this tune.

