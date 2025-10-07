Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (October 7, 2025)? Start Time & Streaming Options

With the Blind Auditions nearly complete, coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé have nearly completed their teams. For Team Bublé and Team Horan, there are only two available spots. Moving to Team Reba and Team Snoop, they both have three open spots. While the competition continued to heat up with only a few more spots available, The Voice prepared to move forward to the Battle rounds. And with The Voice airing on Monday, here are all the details about tonight, including whether there is a new episode.

Not wanting to remotely slow down, The Voice looked to continue the Blind Auditions. That’s right – fans can rest easy knowing there will be a new episode airing tonight on NBC. Not wanting to miss a single moment, the new episode will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Like previous seasons, each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Giving a quick recap of last night’s episode, singer Dustin Dale Gaspard showcased his talents while receiving chair turns from all four judges. Having a dream of becoming a singer, Gaspard found himself living in his car while trying to break into the music industry. And it appeared that the break finally came when he won over the coaches.

Spanish Singer Labeled “Sexy” On ‘The Voice’

With each coach fighting to add Gaspard to their team, Horan insisted, “There’s nothing better than hearing a proper, unique, full-of-character voice. That was absolutely incredible.” Although the other three coaches showered him with praise, Gaspard ultimately went with Horan.

Not the only person to win over all four coaches, Teo Ramdal also received chair turns from each star. And the moment came during the final audition of the night. Even with Ramdal performing in Spanish, his passion stole the stage. For Reba, she admitted, “Your singing was so sensual. It was sexy. I love it. I was very moved.”

Although labeling his singing “sexy”, Bublé was able to snag the singer after he insisted, “If you don’t join my team, my wife might leave me.”

Again, with only a few spots left, the remaining contestants hope to keep their dreams of stardom alive with some amazing performances. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)